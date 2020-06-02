NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.20 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($2.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

NYSE:NGL opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.01. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

NGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Also, CFO Robert W. Karlovich III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Insiders bought 63,000 shares of company stock worth $315,110 in the last quarter.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

