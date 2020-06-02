Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.71.

NYSE JWN opened at $16.59 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,977,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,848,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2,601.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,565,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,488,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordstrom by 143.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after buying an additional 872,014 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

