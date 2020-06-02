Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1,147.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in New York Times by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 13,922,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,895,000 after purchasing an additional 555,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New York Times by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,645,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,622,000 after purchasing an additional 304,776 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in New York Times by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,715,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,682,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in New York Times by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,484,000 after purchasing an additional 687,630 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in New York Times by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,285,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.91. New York Times Co has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Cfra upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

