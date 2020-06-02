Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $724,002.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,086 shares of company stock worth $5,662,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $264.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $266.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.29.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

