Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 950 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 362,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,463.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $100,073. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INO opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

