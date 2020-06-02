Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases New Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KW. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 40.99%. Analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

