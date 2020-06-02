Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.