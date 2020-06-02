NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Reduced by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129,991 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $621,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,410 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.46. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

