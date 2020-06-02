Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $205.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.53.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $204.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $205.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $5,898,362.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $67,392,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $5,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.