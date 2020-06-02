Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.94.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,917 over the last 90 days. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after buying an additional 1,093,146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $123,601,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

