Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Oppenheimer worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 792.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $31.82.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.77 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

