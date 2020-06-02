Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OESX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $135.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,049,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 754,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 484,737 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1,431.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 360,657 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.