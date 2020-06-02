Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 614.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,764 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of COWZ opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58.

