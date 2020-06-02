Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW opened at $238.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -100.98 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $251.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.10.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares in the company, valued at $191,651,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.