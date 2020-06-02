Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $182.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,386.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.68 and its 200-day moving average is $165.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

