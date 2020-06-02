Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.15). Pegasystems reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

PEGA stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $52,887.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,543.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

