Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCP opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Perceptron has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.32.

PRCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perceptron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

