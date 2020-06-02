PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 4,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,495,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,686 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $102.46. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.78.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

In other news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.