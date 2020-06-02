Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NYSE PXD opened at $92.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.60. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $524,412,000 after purchasing an additional 212,499 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $317,473,000 after purchasing an additional 223,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

