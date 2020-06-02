Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,632 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXLW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 385,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 308,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,313,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 236,311 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.36.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

