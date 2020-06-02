Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.38. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 68,400 shares of company stock worth $406,610. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

