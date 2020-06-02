PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,516 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Middleby by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $3,860,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Middleby by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 2,700 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.73 per share, with a total value of $196,371.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,679.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Insiders have purchased 16,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,094 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

MIDD stock opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.