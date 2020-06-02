PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,391 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,522,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 16.4% during the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 17.9% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 182,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 27,642 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 230,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

