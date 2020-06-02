PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $432,000 Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.95.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.10. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $279.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

