PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 244.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 438,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science & Technology Trust alerts:

BST opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $36.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.