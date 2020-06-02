PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.17. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.56.

PNM Resources stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

