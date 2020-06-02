PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. PNM Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.56.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE PNM opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.59.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.