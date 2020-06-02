Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on June 30th

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:PGIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PGIT opened at GBX 110 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.72. Premier Global Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147 ($1.93). The firm has a market cap of $19.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 13.94.

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

