Primo Water Co. (PRMW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 17th

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

