Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Protalix Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

In other news, Director Aharon Schwartz acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $155,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

