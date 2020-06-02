Proxeus (XES) Hits Market Cap of $846,220.20

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $846,220.20 and $188.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, Proxeus has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.31 or 0.02047370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00178847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045350 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,032,282 tokens. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

