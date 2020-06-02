PutinCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $115,501.80 and $20.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00029005 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001175 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,130.45 or 1.00046981 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00075042 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,140,044,427 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.