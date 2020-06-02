PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,291,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,458 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.63% of PVH worth $123,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,340,000 after buying an additional 162,467 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 304,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PVH by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180,617 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 158,051 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE:PVH opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.02.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.