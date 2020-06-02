Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,464 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,117 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

