Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,464 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,114,000 after purchasing an additional 552,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of PWR opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.