Quantis Network Market Cap Hits $4,030.18 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 46.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a market cap of $4,030.18 and $47.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.31 or 0.02047370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00178847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045350 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

