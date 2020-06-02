Rakon Price Up 28.6% Over Last Week (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and $5.32 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can now be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.56 or 0.02267065 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009824 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon (RKN) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,242,857 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars.

