Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 56.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Re/Max were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Re/Max in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMAX opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 49.97% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point raised Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens raised Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

