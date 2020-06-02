Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBC. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Regal Beloit from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.63.

NYSE:RBC opened at $81.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 417.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

