Regions Financial Corp (RF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on July 1st

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Regions Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 80.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.68. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

