Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,071 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $525,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,345,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,424 shares of company stock worth $4,875,868. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACLS stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

