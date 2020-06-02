RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 738 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $187,444.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,149.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total transaction of $983,461.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,052,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,890 shares of company stock worth $42,752,290. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $279.36 on Friday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $292.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.32 and its 200 day moving average is $207.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.71 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

