Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $43.63 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,366.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,750.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,959 shares of company stock worth $4,015,533. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

