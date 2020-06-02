Rosetta Stone’s (RST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RST. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rosetta Stone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE RST opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $456.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. Rosetta Stone has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 36.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 34.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 37.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

