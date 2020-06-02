RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RSA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 539 ($7.09) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 559.77 ($7.36).

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 415.90 ($5.47) on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 482.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Sonia Baxendale purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

