Rurelec (LON:RUR) Announces Earnings Results

Rurelec (LON:RUR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.79) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of RUR stock opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 17.23 and a quick ratio of 17.23. Rurelec has a 1 year low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

Rurelec Company Profile

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

