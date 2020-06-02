Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,196 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,870,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,890,000 after acquiring an additional 293,620 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 664,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,406,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.00 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Innospec’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King cut their target price on shares of Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

