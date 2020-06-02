Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of The Rubicon Project worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Rubicon Project by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Rubicon Project by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

RUBI stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Rubicon Project Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.64.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUBI. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 48,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $247,132.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 12,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $66,510.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,004 shares of company stock worth $1,148,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

