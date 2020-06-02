Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.09 EPS

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

Shares of SALM opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.42. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 45,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $51,922.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,108.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 321,681 shares of company stock worth $320,386 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

