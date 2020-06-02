Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sanmina worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SANM. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $25,216.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Sanmina Corp has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SANM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra decreased their target price on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.